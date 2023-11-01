Jackson Warne on the shattering moment he found out Shane Warne was dead: ‘Complete shock’

“You have all these thoughts, and you let the tears out, that you just sort of sit in silence. Like we, I was with my girlfriend, my sister, Brooke, and her partner, and then my mum. And we just got to call. Hung up the phone and we just sat in silence for hours. And then our grandparents came over. “And then a few other friends and family came over. But I can still very vividly remember, you know, seeing my phone and who was calling I’m like well hang on. He’s with my dad.

