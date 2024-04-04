Jackson Hastings recalled for Knights game against Dragons

Two strong performances in the NSW Cup have prompted Adam O’Brien to recall Jackson Hastings for Friday’s game against the Dragons, with the veteran halfback’s kicking game to be crucial with up to 90mm of rain forecast in the Hunter. Hastings has been brought back in place of Tyson Gamble, who drops back to reserve grade after last week’s loss in New Zealand. The only place to watch every game of every round LIVE with no ad-breaks during play is Fox League, available on Kayo.

New to Kayo?There were concerns how the returning No.7 would handle his demotion, but he attacked training well and it showed on the paddock with Hastings setting up five tries against the Bears in the NSW Cup. He’ll now partner Jack Cogger as the Knights look to settle on a halves combination that can take them forward after a slow start to the yea

