Jackie O Henderson shares glimpse of luxury home she is building

Media megastar Jackie “O” Henderson is building her dream home in Sydney after signing a $200 million radio deal. She bought a $13 million property in Clovelly and is working with Madeleine Blanchfield Architects. Henderson shared images of the home's design progress on Instagram.





