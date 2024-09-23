Iveco Unveils eMoovy Electric Commercial Van Based on Hyundai Staria

Iveco has unveiled the eMoovy, an electric commercial van based on the Hyundai Staria . A rebadged version of the Hyundai ST1 – an electric, commercial-friendly version of the Staria Load – the eMoovy is a cab-chassis electric van built on the new global eLCV platform for Iveco models. Revealed at the 2024 IAA Transportation event in Germany, Iveco claims a WLTP driving range of 320km for the eMoovy, which is powered by a single electric motor producing 160kW of power and 350Nm of torque.

Electric Van Iveco Hyundai Staria Emoovy Commercial Vehicle

