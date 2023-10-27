IVC ASX: Singapore billionaire emerges as hurdle for TPG’s $1.8b InvoCare deal

Mr Ng and his brother, Robert, control Far East Organisation, Singapore’s largest private property developer. Through his family office, Kuang Ming Investments, Mr Ng intends to reject the deal at a scheme meeting on Tuesday, people familiar with the transaction said.Steven Siewert

Kuang Ming would need support from other shareholders to block TPG from acquiring the company. At least 25 per cent of InvoCare's shareholders must reject the private equity firm's proposal to halt any takeover. However, TPG, with a 19.9 per cent stake, cannot vote in the meeting.

With UBS in tow, TPG offered to buy the company for $12.65 per share, but that was deemed too low by InvoCare's board. TPG's revised offer of $12.70 per share was accepted by the board in August. InvoCare's stock was valued between $11.61 and $13 a share by Kroll Australia, which was appointed an independent expert during the transaction process. Kroll found that the private equity firm's offer was TPG's offer has cleared multiple hurdles in the last two months, including getting the all-clear in September from New Zealand regulators, where InvoCare operates 50 funeral locations.

The board has previously said directors were unanimously backing TPG’s offer should no higher offer present itself. An $18.3 million break fee is in place between TPG and InvoCare as part of exclusivity arrangements, with InvoCare forbidden from talking to any outside bidders, and TPG having a “matching right” ability to match any surprise rival offer.

InvoCare is Australia’s largest funerals homes and crematorium operator with 282 locations. Its brands include White Lady Funerals, Simplicity Funerals, Le Pine and Allan Drew Funerals.

