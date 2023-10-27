Ivanka Trump ordered to testify at her father's fraud trial

must testify at her father's New York civil fraud trial, the judge overseeing the case ruled on Friday.

's attorney had argued that she should not be forced to appear after an appellate court removed her as a defendant in the case.READ MORE:"Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York," Engoron said.

Following his decision, Engoron quickly denied a follow-up request from Donald Trump's attorney Chris Kise to entertain a deposition from Ivanka Trump taken in Florida. "We want her here in person," Engoron said, noting that he prefers to hear testimony live in court.'s children are expected to be called to testify next week, and the former president could be called in to testify the week after that, the attorney general's office said in court Friday. headtopics.com

The attorney general's team mapped out the remainder of their case in open court Friday. They'll also have a chance to call additional witnesses in a rebuttal case after Trump's defence case later in the trial.

Ivanka Trump had initially been listed as a co-defendant – along with Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and several Trump Organisation executives – in the A$394 million lawsuit filed last September by James, alleging they were involved in an expansive fraud scheme lasting over a decade that the former president and his eldest children used to enrich themselves. headtopics.com

Bennet Moskowitz, an attorney for Ivanka Trump, argued that she has not lived or worked regularly in New York since 2017, so the court does not have jurisdiction over her. He offered to file an affidavit signed by Ivanka saying as much.READ MORE:She is no longer a party in this case and the business entities registered in New York where the AG's office sent the subpoena are not parties in this case either, Moskowitz argued.

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Unusual Tasman Sea cloud pattern holds clue to weekend weatherA so-called &x27;speckled&x27; air mass inevitably means only one thing for Australian weather. Read more ⮕

Judge orders Ivanka Trump to testify in her father’s NY civil fraud trialA US judge has ruled that Ivanka Trump must testify at her father’s New York civil fraud trial. Prosecutors believe her past role in the Trump Organization as executive vice president makes her testimony important to the case. Ivanka Trump’s attorney had argued that she has no legal basis after stepping down from the Trump Organization in 2017. Read more ⮕

Ivanka decision huge blow for Donald TrumpThe New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial ordered his daughter Ivanka on Friday to testify in the case. Read more ⮕

Former US president Donald Trump fined $15,000 for comment outside New York civil fraud trialThe former president violates a gag order in his civil fraud trial for the second time and is fined $US10,000 ($15,889). Read more ⮕

Two men at large after targeted shooting in KirribilliP﻿olice believe the shooting in Sydney&x27;s north has links to organised crime. Read more ⮕

'Long bloody grind': Why Israeli ground invasion of Gaza is filled with perilIsrael&x27;s army risks being stuck in a military quagmire in any land assault. Read more ⮕