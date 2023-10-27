Ivanka decision huge blow for Donald Trump

, 41, was initially named in the lawsuit against Mr Trump and his two eldest sons brought by New York’s lawyer general but was eventually dropped as a defendant.

Mr Trump and his sons Don Jr and Eric are accused of inflating the value of the real estate of the Trump Organisation for years to obtain more favourable bank loans and insurance terms. Former US President Donald Trump gestures during a break at court as he testifies during a fraud trial in New York City on October 25, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Judge Arthur Engoron dismissed an attempt by Mr Trump’s lawyers to quash a subpoena issued to Ivanka Trump by Attorney-General Letitia James but gave her until November 1 to appeal the decision. Ivanka Trump served as a senior adviser to her father, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, while he was in the White House but has kept a low profile since he left office. headtopics.com

She abandoned her roles in the Trump Organisation in January 2017, when her father became president and she and her husband, Jared Kushner, both took up posts in his administration. Prior to that, Ivanka Trump was an executive vice president in the Trump Organisation and was notably in close contact with one of the group’s biggest lenders, Deutsche Bank, according to the lawyer general’s office.

Ivanka Trump was a former adviser to then-President Trump chose to skip the event in favour of his own meeting on religious freedom and persecution. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)The 77-year-old Mr Trump and his sons are also expected to testify at some point during the trial being held in Manhattan. headtopics.com

