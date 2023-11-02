Italy’s dormant bobsleigh track ready for troubled 2026 Winter Olympics

In the four years he has led this small town of 960 inhabitants, located at an altitude of 1,300 metres, Vaglio has been wondering what on earth to do with an unused track which cost 110 million euros to build.
It is a structure which is costly to build and maintain and holds little interest for the local population, as well as being slammed by environmental protection organisations. But only a few days later a major meeting called by the Italian government led to the idea of using Cesana or Cortina being brought back to life."This Olympics is Italian so it would be a bit strange to send events abroad, and spend money abroad, when we have the possibility to get this track back up and running at relatively low cost."
Asked by AFP about the possibility of using the Cesana track, the Milan-Cortina organisation committee said that it was"evaluating different options with the relevant authorities".The prospect of hosting Olympic events for the second time hasn't created much enthusiasm in Cesana itself.
Vaglio says that many locals were seduced by plans for a Ski Dome, in which the bobsleigh track would be demolished and on the same site a new indoor skiing centre was to be build, one that was open all year round and capable of attracting ski enthusiasts from Italy and nearby France.
"We're talking about 50 million euros which no-one, neither the province, the region nor the local council can cover."
