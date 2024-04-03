Italian Jockey Stefano Cherchi Dies After Fall in Australia

Stefano Cherchi, an Italian jockey who rode more than 100 winners in the United Kingdom, has passed away at the age of 23. He died after being injured in a fall during a race in Australia last month. Cherchi's family announced his peaceful passing and expressed gratitude for the support from the racing community worldwide. The incident occurred on March 20 at Canberra racecourse, where Cherchi's horse fell during the Affinity Electrical Technologies Plate.

He suffered a head injury and internal bleeding and received medical treatment before being transferred to the hospital

