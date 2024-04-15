Italian Government Criticises Alfa Romeo's Naming of New Crossover

The Italian Government has criticised Alfa Romeo ’s decision to name its new Polish-built crossover Milano , calling the use of the name illegal. “A car called Milano cannot be produced in Poland. This is forbidden by Italian law,” said Italy’s industry minister, Adolfo Urso, in remarks reported by Reuters. He cited legislation from 2003 that targets “Italian sounding” products that falsely claim to be from Italy. “This law stipulates that you cannot give indications that mislead consumers.

Alfa Romeo Milano electric SUV: Australian plans revealed

