‘It will be very, very short’: Boxing kingpin’s brutal prediction as ex-UFC champ, Fury set to collide

Boxing kingpin Frank Warren insists Francis Ngannou can only beat Tyson Fury if he can “land his bombs” as the two heavyweights are set to collide in a blockbuster bout.

Ngannou will make his debut inside the ring on Sunday morning against Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion and one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.The odds are certainly stacked against the former UFC heavyweight champion, but it’s exactly why Warren, who is Fury’s promoter, believes he’s even more dangerous.

But Warren backed ‘The Gypsy King’ to meet the hulking Cameroonian in the middle of the ring and wouldn’t take a backwards step. “I don’t think he’ll do that. He stood toe-to-toe with Deontay Wilder and I think that’s what will happen.However, if Ngannou is to stun the boxing world and secure one of the biggest upsets of all time, Warren knows it can only happen if he brings the physicality often used in a UFC bout.“He beats him by knocking him out. He’s got to take him out and put him out of his stride.“That’s the only way he beats him. headtopics.com

Fight fans in Australia can catch all the action from Fury v Ngannou LIVE via Main Event on Kayo Sports. Coverage of the boxing extravangaza will begin at 4am AEDT, with Fury and Ngannou estimated to make their walk to the ring at approximately 8:30am.

