at the Sydney Festival, unsettling audiences with her fictionalised account of the day, 232 years prior, when the First Fleet dropped its anchor in Warrane (Sydney Cove). The round-table melodrama follows seven elders as they debate the pros and cons of letting “the aliens” in – a drama refracted through the colonisers’ language and their ancestral attire, the suit.Harrison has now found a home for this momentous story in the special formal strategy of the novel.

Harrison’s use of the third-person present tense gives each of the seven major characters a temporary, albeit erroneous sense of serenity. By representing the immediacy of experience, we are forced to confront history as it might have been – what if the aliens were not welcomed?The question of “what if” lies at the heart of every historical fiction, and Harrison does not elude it. Seven men across seven nations hold an emergency meeting in the high summer to determine how they should respond.

Harrison makes a smooth transition into a literary representation of that fateful day when the visitors arrived. At this moment, they are still “only visitors”. Just 11 years earlier, Captain James Cook stopped by “Gwea” (Botany Bay) but didn’t stay. The first sighting of the fleet this time is seen as “a dark speck on the horizon”. One of the younger characters is jolted by the same anxiety he gets when he “senses an animal while hunting”. “The speck represents disorder; it is an aberration, a disruption, a schism.”I’d have to see it. For myself. headtopics.com

and their conversations expand and contract. The men have journeyed for days to gather, and their intuitions have never been tested this way., where a group of women in a remote Mennonite colony in Bolivia come together to strategise upon discovering they have been repeatedly raped by the men in their village during their sleep.

Harrison relies on her readers to recognise the psychological and logistical complexities facing the characters. She does this without compromising their common mortality, or individual aspirations. Most of them look upon the speck on the horizon with hostility — a “ghostly apparition” that is “a blot on the landscape.”Yet, some express a duty of care to strangers. “Us mob exchange knowledge all the time, why not with them?” asks Walter, the most generous elder. headtopics.com

It was a critically acclaimed, unsettling play, but does The Visitors work as a novel?Jane Harrison's account of the day the First Fleet dropped its anchor in Sydney Cove, and how the Indigenous elders reacted, is candid, delicate and heart-shattering.

