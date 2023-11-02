‘It’s pretty unreal’: Clipperton chases perfect 10 on Think About It

“The Melbourne Cup is one of those races that you have wanted to be a part of before you were part of the industry,” Pride said. “You remember your first Golden Slipper runner, and Stockman will always be my first Cup runner, which was quite an achievement. But you want a Think About It.”

“It is funny to have him back here this year in the same race, but he is not the focus now that he was last year,” he said. “A year ago, I hadn’t even sat on him. It’s pretty wild. If we’ve done what we’ve done over a two-year period it would be good. It’s pretty unreal,” Clipperton said.

He took over from Mazu, which Clipperton rode in the equivalent race last year, and Peeping, another group 1 winner, which he both won on six times. Stockman has given him five wins.The association of Clipperton, Pride and Think About It has become one of the most talked about in Australian racing and will carry the majority of punters’ money tomorrow.

After The Everest, Think About It is getting the recognition he deserves as a $1.80 favourite in front of Private Eye at $3.80 for the step up to 1300 metres, a trip that should suit Think About It better.

Ruthless Dame has been building in her spring preparation but will face a task from the outside barrier of 20 in the Golden Eagle.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Almost 40% think Australia should dump US alliance if Donald Trump returns as president, poll findsSurvey finds 47% believe Aukus locks Australia in to supporting the US in an armed conflict, while concern about conflict with China has fallen

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Rare white platypus spotted in northern NSW: ‘I didn’t think anyone would believe me’A researcher has shared images of an ultra-rare platypus – possibly the first ever documented - observed in Northern Tablelands

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Halloween outfit NBA ‘alien’ was born forAs if he wasn’t already a think of nightmares for opposition players in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has taken it to another level on Halloween.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Queensland’s NRL stars hit the open market. Where could they end up?We take a look at the NRL players who have become free agents from the four Queensland sides, and weigh in on where we think their futures lie.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Australia news LIVE: Investors want Australia to ramp up climate targets; GPs concerned they can’t afford freeInvestors want Australia to ramp up climate targets, GPs don’t think they can afford to bulk bill patients despite a funding boost and new laws coming after Benbrika decision.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Australia news LIVE: Investors want Australia to ramp up climate targets; GPs concerned they can’t afford freeInvestors want Australia to ramp up climate targets, GPs don’t think they can afford to bulk bill patients despite a funding boost and new laws coming after Benbrika decision.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕