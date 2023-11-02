‘It’s pretty unreal’: Clipperton chases perfect 10 on Think About It

“The Melbourne Cup is one of those races that you have wanted to be a part of before you were part of the industry,” Pride said. “You remember your first Golden Slipper runner, and Stockman will always be my first Cup runner, which was quite an achievement. But you want a Think About It.”
“It is funny to have him back here this year in the same race, but he is not the focus now that he was last year,” he said. “A year ago, I hadn’t even sat on him. It’s pretty wild. If we’ve done what we’ve done over a two-year period it would be good. It’s pretty unreal,” Clipperton said.
He took over from Mazu, which Clipperton rode in the equivalent race last year, and Peeping, another group 1 winner, which he both won on six times. Stockman has given him five wins.The association of Clipperton, Pride and Think About It has become one of the most talked about in Australian racing and will carry the majority of punters’ money tomorrow.
After The Everest, Think About It is getting the recognition he deserves as a $1.80 favourite in front of Private Eye at $3.80 for the step up to 1300 metres, a trip that should suit Think About It better.
Ruthless Dame has been building in her spring preparation but will face a task from the outside barrier of 20 in the Golden Eagle.
