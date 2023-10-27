'It's pretty crazy': Matildas superstar Sam Kerr given new honour in Western Australia

Premier Roger Cook announced the newly built State Football Centre in the Perth suburb of Queens Park has been renamed after the

Kerr's professional football career has drawn the adoration of a nation, endorsement deals and overseas contracts with the likes of English powerhouse club Chelsea. The now national icon, who grew up in Perth, this week returned to play there for the first time in five years - scoring atWA Premier Roger Cook announced on Friday the newly built State Football Centre in the Perth suburb of Queens Park has been renamed after the Australian hero. (9News)

As The Matildas get ready to play two more Olympic qualifiers in Perth next week,﻿ the WA government also announced a $9 million investment into the world game. "In naming our new world-class facility after Sam, my Government hopes that her contribution to football and impressive legacy will continue to inspire our future Matildas and Socceroos and help grow the game locally," he said in a statement announcing the news. headtopics.com

The $50.8 million facility, which was joint-funded by the State and Commonwealth Governments and is owned by the State Government, includes a two-storey grandstand, two competition and training pitches, and three five-a-side playing pitches.

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Sam Kerr concerns mount as Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson airs lingering concern for Olympic qualifiers7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring in her hometown, as Matildas defeat Iran in Olympic qualifiersThe Matildas have overcome a stubborn Iran defence to post a 2-0 win in their Olympic qualifier in Perth. Read more ⮕

Matildas star Mary Fowler shines in Olympic qualifier clash with Iran as Sam Kerr scores againSam Kerr put yet another ball in the net, but it was the performance of Mary Fowler that had the Matildas coach up and about after the match with Iran. Read more ⮕

Matildas coach stunned by ‘mind-blowingly good’ 20yo sensation as Kerr stars in Olympics qualifierMatildas coach stunned by ‘mind-blowingly good’ 20yo sensation as Kerr stars in Olympics qualifier Read more ⮕

Kerr scores as Matildas make tough work of victorySam Kerr delivered for her hometown fans with a second-half goal as the Matildas made heavy work of their 2-0 win over Iran in Thursday night’s Olympic Games qualifier in Perth. Read more ⮕

‘Amazing’ Sam Kerr moment blows away Matildas fans’ pre-game disappointment after 2-0 win over Iran7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕