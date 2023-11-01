‘It’s nothing new’: Souths halves’ admission over Reynolds criticism amid disaster 2023 campaign

The 23-year-old kicked off his pre-season training on Wednesday morning, hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 2023 campaign that saw South Sydney finish outside of the top eight. Ilias copped a mountain of criticism last season with many blaming him for the Rabbitohs’ poor season, while the man he replaced led the Broncos to the grand final.Now he also faces big huge challenge with NSW Cup halfback Dean Hawkins breathing down his neck for the No.7 jersey after leading the South Sydney reserves to glory.

“I don’t mind the pressure, I’ve dealt with it my whole career now, it’s nothing new and nothing changes,” Ilias said to the“Those ‘Reyno’ don’t motivate me. I’ve got my own things that motivate me. I’m not fussed about it.

“I’ll always support our ‘little mate’. He’ll forever be a Rabbitoh. He took control of that Broncos team. Obviously, he was disappointed with the grand final loss, and I flicked him a message after that game.Meanwhile, head coach Jason Demetriou also played down any comparisons with Reynolds, who Rabbitohs powerbrokers let go after failing to offer him a long term deal.

Demetriou also endured a turbulent end to the 2023 season, with both assistants, John Morris and Sam Burgess, departing the club.Their decision to leave came after rumours of infighting within the club regarding the preferential treatment of star players Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker.

“People questioning Lachie can question him all they want – I don’t really care what they say, or who says it,” Demetriou said.“He’s a guy who just came into his second year, and he was a guy who led the team to the top of the table after 11 rounds. What happened at the back end of the year, that’s not on a 40-game or 50-game halfback to fix.

