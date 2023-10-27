‘It’s lights out’: Aussie sparring partner’s brutal Conor McGregor prediction for Fury

Francis Ngannou boasts hands capable of putting Tyson Fury’s “lights out” this Sunday according to his Australian sparring partner, who insists ‘The Predator’ is a far greater hope of shocking world boxing than Conor McGregor six years ago.

Yet while the Irish megastar earned a whopping $85 million for that bout, and managed to go 10 rounds with Mayweather, he rarely troubled one of history’s greatest boxers before being finished himself.According to undefeated Australian heavyweight Jackson Murray, the former UFC champ is far more capable of shocking the world than Notorious ever was.

Currently based out of Las Vegas and readying for his own US debut, Murray is one of several sparring partners employed to help Ngannou KO the Gypsy King. To ensure it lands on Fury, Ngannou’s team have also used a range heavyweights for different looks during camp – among them, southpaw Murray. headtopics.com

His US debut will come on the undercard of an event boasting both Shakur Stevenson – who fights for the WBC lightweight title — and Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete, who controversially beat Aussie Liam Wilson.While many are giving the UFC crossover star no chance against Fury this Sunday, Murray insists the heavyweight is a far greater chance than McGregor in his own hyped boxing debut.

“And he’s been through so much adversity in his life — the adversity of adapting to a new sport will not impact him.“And if there is one man with the raw power to do that, it’s Francis.Quizzed on their sparring, he continued: “His greatest strength is his power.“He didn’t rush, took instruction well from his team.Murray also stressed Ngannou was a far bigger chance of upsetting Fury than McGregor had been in his own crossover fight. headtopics.com

