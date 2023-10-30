It’s just weeks since I lost Oscar, but already people are asking: will I get another dog?

After 15 years with a much-loved but often demanding whippet, part of me is enjoying the peace. But you can have too much quiet, but it’s possible I haven’t really accepted he has gone. Surely Oscar must be lurking in his bed somewhere? He has been for the past 15 years, so that feels logical.

My worst is morning walk time. I have replaced it with a dogless health-trudge round the streets, but that has meant breaking the news to the other dog walkers. They have been lovely – grown Yorkshiremen have hugged me and expressed emotion – but inevitably the question comes: so, are you getting another?

It’s a good, knotty question. Their experiences seem inconclusive: the neighbour with the hyperactive terrier that needs four walks a day lowered his voice as he confided he sometimes regrets replacing his old dog so soon; the man who dotes on his calm, grizzled greyhound says he waited 30 years before taking the plunge. A woman I follow on Instagram got a new dog just four days after her old one died; she seems delighted. headtopics.com

Besides, I’m enjoying the peace. No kids and no dog waking me at 5am; able to go away on a whim. Surely that is the life I want? My browser history – sweet, sad-eyed hounds available for adoption, late at night – tells another story.

Oscar Piastri: ‘Racing guys you grew up watching on TV can be daunting’The Australian has two podium finishes in his F1 debut season. He is relishing the competition with the world’s best drivers, he tells Giles Richards Read more ⮕

Popular new Melbourne restaurant gutted by fire just three weeks after it openedThe owner of an upmarket restaurant in Melbourne has broken down after a fire destroyed his venue just three weeks after it opened. Read more ⮕

Game of two calves: The secret injury Sam Kerr struggled with for weeksMost people assumed the Matildas captain’s left calf was the reason for her “difficult” fitness battle over the past two months. They assumed wrong. Read more ⮕

Renters and landlords now waiting 50 weeks for VCAT bond disputesThe number of Victorians seeking compensation as part of contested bond claims has grown steadily over the past four years. Read more ⮕

Purple haze graces Sydney as jacarandas bloom three weeks earlySydney’s jacarandas are blooming in full force three weeks earlier than usual. They typically flower from late November to early December. Botanists at the Royal Botanic Gardens of Sydney say the early arrival is due to the dry winter and warmer conditions the city has been experiencing. Read more ⮕

I spent two weeks travelling in Europe on my own – if you get lost, you delay no one’s breakfast but your ownGoing on holiday solo is a rare opportunity to call all the shots, remind yourself what you like and learn to enjoy your own company Read more ⮕