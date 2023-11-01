It’s essential to present the full picture in Gaza

I am willing to bet that in a matriarchal world, the world wars and the Holocaust would never have happened. And if the settlement of the Palestine-Israeli conflict were in the hands of the women of both sides, they would have found a working compromise many years ago.

The authors avoid the main question: How much immigration is optimal? They mention economies of scale but not the costs of congestion, environmental load or cultural disruption. They laud potential productivity increases without accounting for the costs of the required infrastructure, including education, roads and housing.

For me, many of these issues are exacerbated by our drive for a bigger and better lifestyle, which leaves us time poor and having to outsource so much to others. We should think about going more back to basics, enabling parents to have more time and helping them understand how to parent, which includes sharing shopping, cooking and cleaning.

Superannuation is the receipt of deferred income and should be taxed as such with a credit given for the 15 per cent tax already paid. That would bring “Paul Keating superannuation” into line with other superannuation receipts, which are fully taxable. Retirees have an obligation to contribute to the cost of government services they receive, such as Medicare., 1/11), getting on the number 12 tram yesterday, at 70+ I was pushed out of the way by a young man who seized the last seat.

