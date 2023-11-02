'It is my fault': Driver appeals sentence after Sydney hit-run injures three children

Vansh Khanna ran a red light and struck three kids crossing at a green pedestrian light in Crows Nest before fleeing the scene in May this year.READ MORE:Vansh Khanna ran a red light and struck three kids crossing at a green pedestrian light in Crows Nest before fleeing the scene in May this year. (9News)

The 19-year-old, who is in Australia on a study visa, was charged with several offences, including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving (occasion grievous bodily harm), and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

Khanna fronted Manly Local Court today to be sentenced for the crimes, which he claimed occurred due to a moment of "inattention"."I panicked after the incident because in India sticks and stones would be thrown at you," the court heard."I pray for the victims to give them strength and courage."He saw the red light, he saw the green light facing pedestrians, he made a decision..

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Learner driver walks away unhurt after dramatic car crash in SydneyA learner driver in Sydney's north escaped serious injury after his SUV rolled and crashed into a tree. The incident was caught on video and witnesses were relieved that no one was killed. Paramedics treated the driver for minor injuries.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Tragic death of child at school for disabled students in SydneyA 10-year old boy has died in a tragic accident at a school for disabled children on Sydney's upper north shore.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Missing Python Found and One Man Arrested in SydneyTwo domesticated snakes, Mango and Bagel, were released from a storage unit into Coogee two weeks ago, which led to a 25-year-old man being charged with damaging property on Saturday. Bagel has been found and returned to her owner, while Mango is still missing.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Former TV Star Andrew O'Keefe Resists Arrest in SydneyAndrew O'Keefe, a troubled 52-year-old ex-TV star, was forcibly handcuffed and charged with resisting arrest during an incident at his Sydney apartment. The confrontation was captured on police body-worn camera footage.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Virgin's Corporate Affairs Chief Causes Controversy at Sydney's Star CasinoVirgin's corporate affairs chief Christian Bennett sparks controversy with his comments about the Star Casino and its gambling activities. His remarks about the 'luck of the Irish' on a pokies machine also draw criticism.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SMH: New housing density zones for Sydney revealedThe NSW government will focus on the lower north shore, inner west and western Sydney to drive its massive housing push, as Premier Chris Minns calls for bipartisan support for more supply and density.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕