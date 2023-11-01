‘It could still turn’: relief shortlived at NSW-Queensland border towns saved from bushfires

NSW Rural Fire Service Insp Ben Shepherd said about 200 people took cover in a field as the fire swept into town, because it was safer than in the more flammable homes. Wallangarra and Jennings lost power and water overnight, and firefighters had to close the Tenterfield airstrip, which served as the base for water bombers, because fires were bearing down on it.

“It came right up the road, right up to the house,” she said. “I was standing at the house and there were flames ahead of me and the wind was blowing straight towards me.” “The wind kept changing direction,” she said. “About midnight I rang triple zero to say, ‘Can you come and help us save the house?’ And they just said, ‘we don’t have anyone, sorry, you’re on your own’, so that was a bit scary.”

“We haven’t found any injured livestock yet, which is unbelievable, seeing the carnage: about half of our home farm and about half of what we lease is just black,” Ward said. “We’ve planned this out for the next month because the conditions are, and the predicted conditions are, that we’ll continue to have this almost week-by-week cycle of hot weather and the challenging days that we have,” Wassing told ABC radio. “And then we’re trying to contain fires after that. So it’s a marathon.”

“When you have fast-running grass fires that quite often you can’t keep up with, that can be incredibly dangerous,” he said.“In a lot of these areas now the grass is starting to cure and dry off completely,” he said. “So despite that rain, once it’s actually cured and dead, that grass fuel load is there. And that’s going to be there with us throughout the season.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Residents recount harrowing experience of NSW and Queensland border fireResidents in Wallangarra, NSW and Queensland border, share their terrifying experience of the out-of-control blaze and the efforts to protect their properties.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Australia news live: fires in Queensland and NSW threaten homes amid strong winds, high temperaturesFollow live

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: RFS truck rolls on the NSW-Queensland borderA Rural Fire Services truck has rolled on the New England Highway at Jennings, with one firefighter suffering minor injuries.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Australia news live: firefighters brace for extreme conditions in Queensland and NSWFollow live

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Birdlife Australia's Powerful Owl Project continues in urban NSW, Queensland with help from citizen scientistsConservationists are working with citizen scientists to ensure the powerful owl is protected as habitat loss drives it into new areas.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Live updates: Emergency fire warnings issued in NSW, extreme bushfire danger in parts of southern QueenslandEmergency warnings are issued for Nymboida, Tabulam and Tenterfield in NSW, while dangerous fire conditions remain in south-western Queensland. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕