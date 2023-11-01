‘It could still turn’: relief shortlived at NSW-Queensland border towns saved from bushfires

NSW Rural Fire Service Insp Ben Shepherd said about 200 people took cover in a field as the fire swept into town, because it was safer than in the more flammable homes. Wallangarra and Jennings lost power and water overnight, and firefighters had to close the Tenterfield airstrip, which served as the base for water bombers, because fires were bearing down on it.
“It came right up the road, right up to the house,” she said. “I was standing at the house and there were flames ahead of me and the wind was blowing straight towards me.” “The wind kept changing direction,” she said. “About midnight I rang triple zero to say, ‘Can you come and help us save the house?’ And they just said, ‘we don’t have anyone, sorry, you’re on your own’, so that was a bit scary.”
“We haven’t found any injured livestock yet, which is unbelievable, seeing the carnage: about half of our home farm and about half of what we lease is just black,” Ward said. “We’ve planned this out for the next month because the conditions are, and the predicted conditions are, that we’ll continue to have this almost week-by-week cycle of hot weather and the challenging days that we have,” Wassing told ABC radio. “And then we’re trying to contain fires after that. So it’s a marathon.”
“When you have fast-running grass fires that quite often you can’t keep up with, that can be incredibly dangerous,” he said.“In a lot of these areas now the grass is starting to cure and dry off completely,” he said. “So despite that rain, once it’s actually cured and dead, that grass fuel load is there. And that’s going to be there with us throughout the season.”
