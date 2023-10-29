Israelis vow never to forgive or forget abandonment by government as war looms large

Lili and Ram Itamari were murdered in Kfar Azza, the scene of one of the worst Hamas massacres of 7 October, hours after a dinner party with friends.Lili and Ram Itamari were murdered in Kfar Azza, the scene of one of the worst Hamas massacres of 7 October, hours after a dinner party with friends., spoke of “a long and difficult” conflict as he announced the second stage of the war against Hamas on Saturday evening.

Raz and Tomer Itamari place flowers on the grave of their parents who were killed when hundreds of Hamas militants burst through the border fence.On Sunday, the survivors of Kfar Azza and friends, neighbours and colleagues converged on the small agricultural community in the Gaza border area to bury the couple whose bodies were formally identified only three days ago.

Survivors of Kfar Azza and friends, neighbours and colleagues converged on a small cemetery to bury Lili and Ram Itamari.The speakers talked of grief and vowed never to “forgive or forget” how families like the Itamaris had been “abandoned” by the government, which has been accused of failing to come to the aid of people after the Hamas attacks and of focusing resources on the occupied West Bank in the months before. headtopics.com

For others, the tenor was shocked and tearful. “It is a time for radical change,” said Shlomtzion Cohen, the principal of the school where Lili had worked. “It is the time for revenge. It is time to put this to an end. It is time to bring back our students. Your students.”

Sderot was one of the locations targeted by Hamas. The police station where Hamas holed up as the security forces finally arrived is now gone, bombed and bulldozed into nothing.In Korndaev’s shop a tear is visible in the ceiling from shrapnel where a rocket landed just outside on 13 October. She was at the meat counter when another fragment hit the fridge she was standing next to. headtopics.com

Israelis rush to arm themselves with guns to protect family as war rages onIsraelis are turning out in droves to gun stores and shooting centres as they arm themselves to protect their families amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Read more ⮕

Amid the blasts of countless bombs, the rattle of gunfire shows Israelis are in GazaThe taking of the territory has begun with no ceasefire in sight Read more ⮕

I fought house to house in Gaza ... I know force alone won’t bring peaceAn IDF veteran calls for a political solution that offers hope for both Israelis and Palestinians Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war live: Netanyahu declares offensive’s ‘second stage’; Gaza internet coming back onlineConnectivity gradually returns to Gaza as Israeli forces expand attacks Read more ⮕

What would a ‘crushing victory’ actually look like for Netanyahu?Victory is an important concept in our understanding of war, but at the same time can be very difficult to define. Read more ⮕

What would a ‘crushing victory’ actually look like for Netanyahu?Victory is an important concept in our understanding of war, but at the same time can be very difficult to define. Read more ⮕