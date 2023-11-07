Israelis Hold Vigil to Commemorate Victims of Hamas Attack

Israelis held a vigil to mark 30 days since the Hamas attack on Israel in which 1,400 people were killed, with a candle lit for each victim at Jerusalem's Western Wall. The holy site is considered the most sacred place Jews can worship. Israel's military has unleashed an offensive against Hamas that has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry

