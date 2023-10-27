After the murderous onslaught by Hamas on 7 October Israelis rallied around the prospect of a swift invasion of Gaza.Nearly half wish to hold off, according to a poll on Friday for the Israeli newspaper Ma’ariv. Asked if the military should immediately escalate to a large-scale ground offensive, 49% said it would be better to wait, while 29% agreed and 22% were undecided.

The government’s decision to pause the invasion of Gaza – where more than 220 hostages are being held and which has been subjected to a bombardment that has killed thousands of Palestinians – has now complicated what had once seemed a no-brainer.

“It is almost certain that the developments on the matter of the hostages, which is now topping the agenda, have had a great impact on this shift,” said Ma’ariv. The latest poll was conducted on October 25 and 26 with a sample of 522 and margin of error of 4.3%.a public opinion expert and policy fellow at the Century Foundation, a thinktank in New York, said the two Ma’ariv polls could not be directly compared but that the latest finding was striking. headtopics.com

Israelis were taking their lead from the government, which has faced pressure from the US to delay an invasion, and assume it has a good reason to pause, said Scheindlin. “People areThe other reason was a hope to extract more hostages before any offensive – a desire fanned by the emotional return of four captives andendures, as does a determination to make sure the group can never repeat the atrocity, but some people interviewed on the streets of Jerusalem conceded doubts.

“It’s very important to bring back all the kidnapped people and to fight Hamas until they lose all their power but I don’t know what is the right way to do that,” said Roani Poupko, 24, an arts student. headtopics.com

“I just don’t know if we should go in – it depends on the Jewish people stuck there,” said Samuel, 66, a delivery driver. Abraham, a 53-year-old shop manager, said he would endorse whatever the government decided. “They’ll know what to do.”

