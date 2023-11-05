Israeli Warplanes Strike Refugee Camps, Netanyahu Backtracks on Comment

Israeli warplanes have struck two refugee camps, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens. Efforts are underway to resume evacuations of injured Gazans and foreign nationals from the region after a deadly attack on an ambulance. The Palestinian authority urges an immediate ceasefire. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu backtracks on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest. Benny Gantz demands retraction of Netanyahu's comment.

Protesters gather outside Netanyahu's residence, expressing anger at the failures that led to the attack

