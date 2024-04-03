Israeli War Cabinet Member Calls for Early Elections

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, called for early elections, piling pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an international backlash as the conflict in Gaza rages and growing domestic protests against his right-wing government. Mr Gantz, who has seen his popularity among Israeli voters surge as that of Mr Netanyahu’s has dived, said polls should take place in September, approaching the first anniversary of the start of the war, instead in 2026 as scheduled.

Tensions rising …Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz at a press conference in Tel Aviv in October.An early vote was needed to “overcome the challenges ahead,” Mr Gantz, who heads the National Unity party, said at a press conference in Tel Aviv late on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT). “The Israeli public needs to know that we will soon ask for their trus

