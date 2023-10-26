Israeli troops, tanks launch ground attack on Gaza as authorities say over 7,000 killed

Israeli forces carried out their biggest Gaza ground attack overnight in their war with Hamas as anger grew in the Arab world over Israel's relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said Israeli troops were still preparing for a full ground invasion, while the US and other countries urged Israel to delay, fearing it could ignite hostilities on other Middle East fronts.

They also criticised Israel's occupation of Palestinian areas and called for more efforts to implement a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict - an idea at the heart of long-moribund peacemaking. "The absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region," it said. Support for Israel came from European governments.

Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab ministers condemn bombardmentA spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab ministers condemn bombardmentA spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab ministers condemn bombardmentA spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes. Read more ⮕

Israeli tanks in overnight Gaza raid ahead of ‘next stage’Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a 'targeted raid' overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-run territory, the army said Thursday. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops, tanks and bulldozers enter Gaza in overnight raidSignificant incursion comes as EU leaders finalise text calling for ‘humanitarian corridors and pauses’ Read more ⮕

Israeli tanks in overnight Gaza raid ahead of ‘next stage’Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a 'targeted raid' overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-run territory, the army said Thursday. Read more ⮕