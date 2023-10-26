HEAD TOPICS

Israeli troops, tanks launch ground attack on Gaza as authorities say over 7,000 killed

 / Source: SBSNews

Israeli forces carried out a ground attack on Gaza as Arab leaders spoke out against Israel bombarding the enclave in response to Hamas' 7 October attacks.

Source

SBSNews

Israeli forces carried out their biggest Gaza ground attack overnight in their war with Hamas as anger grew in the Arab world over Israel&apos;s relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said Israeli troops were still preparing for a full ground invasion, while the US and other countries urged Israel to delay, fearing it could ignite hostilities on other Middle East fronts.

They also criticised Israel&apos;s occupation of Palestinian areas and called for more efforts to implement a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict - an idea at the heart of long-moribund peacemaking. &quot;The absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region,&quot; it said. Support for Israel came from European governments.

Australia Headlines

Read more:SBSNews »

Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab ministers condemn bombardmentA spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab ministers condemn bombardmentA spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab ministers condemn bombardmentA spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes. Read more ⮕

Israeli tanks in overnight Gaza raid ahead of ‘next stage’Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a 'targeted raid' overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-run territory, the army said Thursday. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops, tanks and bulldozers enter Gaza in overnight raidSignificant incursion comes as EU leaders finalise text calling for ‘humanitarian corridors and pauses’ Read more ⮕

Israeli tanks in overnight Gaza raid ahead of ‘next stage’Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a 'targeted raid' overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-run territory, the army said Thursday. Read more ⮕