Israeli troops mount second ground raid into Gaza

Smoke and fire rise from destroyed buildings as people gather in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Gaza City.Smoke and fire rise from destroyed buildings as people gather in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Gaza City.Israeli troops backed by armoured vehicles and aircraft have mounted another ground raid into Gaza in advance of an expected invasion.Aid workers are preparing to send eight trucks with food, medicine and water into the territory.

“The current system in place is geared to fail,” he told a press conference in Jerusalem. “What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow. And to succeed, we need a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure this aid reaches those in need.”

Lazzarini said 57 of the agency’s staff had been killed in the conflict. He issued a tacit rebuke to sceptics of, which says more than 7,000 people have died in Gaza since 7 October. The commissioner said its figures in previous conflicts had been considered credible.provided by Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs show how the bombardment has reduced towns and cities to rubble, with rows of residential buildings erased. headtopics.com

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in the latest in a series of raids that have killed scores and injured hundreds. Israeli officials said one of the four killed was Ayser Mohammad Al-Amer, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander.

Israeli military officials raised the number of people held hostage in Gaza to 233, five more than the 228 cited a day earlier. Relatives of some hostages protested in Tel Aviv on Thursday against what they said was government inaction to free the hostages. headtopics.com

“They’ve been there for 20 days,” said Meirav Leshem-Gonen, whose 23-year-old daughter Romi was abducted, the Times of Israel reported. “Twenty days in which we’ve had no idea how they’re doing, how they’re being treated, if they’re OK, if they’re breathing.”Concern about the fate of the hostages has appeared to soften Israeli public support for a ground invasion of Gaza. Almost half of Israelis – 49% – wish to hold off, according to a poll by the newspaper Ma’ariv.

