Israeli troops find Hamas command centre in Gaza hospital

Israeli troops found an operational command centre and assets belonging to Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza's biggest hospital, Israel's military says, during a campaign that has stoked global alarm over the fate of civilians inside. Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target of the incursion into the territory by Israeli forces, who say the 'beating heart' of the Hamas fighters' operations is headquartered in tunnels beneath it, something Hamas denies.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Wednesday said the troops, who entered the hospital earlier that day after encircling it for days, had found weapons, combat gear and technological equipment there and were continuing their search. The military also released a video they said showed some of the materials recovered from an undisclosed building in the hospital compound, including automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition, and flak jacket

