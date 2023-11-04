Israeli troops face fierce resistance in Gaza

In the dark and the cloying heat of a Gaza night, the troops of the 13th Battalion of Israel’s Golani Brigade were attempting to advance in northern Gaza amid the flashes of air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip. The prolonged battle that followed saw Hamas deploy drones, anti-tank missiles and mortars against the Israeli armoured personnel carriers (APCs).
At one stage, according to reports, the Hamas unit tried to gain access to the vehicles, in the midst of furious combat that left 20 of them dead while 10 managed to escape. “They emerged from tunnels, surrounding us, launching rocket-propelled grenades at us, and attempting to approach our armoured personnel carriers to set explosives,” the battalion’s commander, said Lt Col Tomer Greenberg, speaking to Israeli media after the engagement. In a radio recording shared by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Greenberg can be heard calling urgently for help. “We’ve received a significant attack here. Assault attempts. I need suppressing fire to repel the terrorists’ attacks. Anyone who is outside the APCs, kill .” As Israel’s ground invasion has pushed forward in the past seven days, it has been marked by ambushes on tanks, on troop concentrations and positions taken in shattered, bomb-damaged building
