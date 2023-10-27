Israeli troops aiming to ‘dismantle’ Hamas’ military capability

An IDF spokesperson has claimed Israeli troops plan to “dismantle totally” all of Hamas’ military infrastructure in Gaza.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told Sky News Australia the country was involved in a war it “did not start”. “It started by Hamas crossing into our communities and butchering more than one thousand of our civilians," he said.

“In response to that we are going to dismantle, totally, all of the military infrastructure in Gaza which facilitated this attack and we are going to dismantle Hamas from ever being capable of doing it again.” headtopics.com

The Lieutenant’s comments follow a targeted ground raid by Israel’s military in northern Gaza on Thursday.

