Israeli state targeted by Iranian missile attack

on the Israel i state. Tehran said it was responding to a strike on an Iran ian diplomatic building in the Syrian capital, Damascus , on 1 April that killed a senior figure in Iran ’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards and eight other officers. Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles towards its territory.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement published at about 10pm BST on Saturday that it had launched “dozens of missiles and drones” against specific targets in Israel in an attack it named Operation True Promise. Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement – Tehran’s most powerful proxy force – announced it had fired rockets at Israeli positions in the annexed Golan Heights at around the same time as the Iranian bombardment, as well as a second barrage hours later.had shot down “a number” of Iranian attack drones. Those drones were intercepted in Syria and Iraq, where the RAF was already operating as part of the Operation Shader mission against Islamic State.

Iran Israel Missile Attack Diplomatic Building Damascus Interception Damage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Could Israel’s strike against the Iranian embassy in Damascus escalate into a wider regional war? Expert Q&AIsraeli launched a strike against the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Tensions Rise as Iran Claims Retaliation against Israeli Attack on Damascus ConsulateIranian officials claim they are prepared to retaliate for an attack reportedly by Israel on their consulate in Damascus. The US warns of the possibility of an attack and urges Iran to reconsider its actions.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israeli airstrike destroys Iran's consular building in Damascus, several people dead, reports sayT﻿ehran has pledged retaliation after the attack killed several people, including a senior military commander.

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Israeli airstrike on Iran consulate in Syria kills six including IRGC commanderMohammad Reza Zahedi of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps among dead in Damascus attack, state media says

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Once a relic of the cold war, political assassins are back with a licence to killLast week, a group of Iranian military leaders in Damascus became the trend’s latest victims

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

US in ‘high state of vigilance’ for Iranian attack following Israeli strikeThe United States is in a “high state of vigilance” for Iranian retaliation after a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran’s embassy in Damascus, Syria.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »