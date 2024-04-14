Israeli state targeted by Iranian missile attack

on the Israel i state. Tehran said it was responding to a strike on an Iran ian diplomatic building in the Syrian capital, Damascus , on 1 April that killed a senior figure in Iran ’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards and eight other officers. Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles towards its territory.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement published at about 10pm BST on Saturday that it had launched “dozens of missiles and drones” against specific targets in Israel in an attack it named Operation True Promise. Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement – Tehran’s most powerful proxy force – announced it had fired rockets at Israeli positions in the annexed Golan Heights at around the same time as the Iranian bombardment, as well as a second barrage hours later.had shot down “a number” of Iranian attack drones. Those drones were intercepted in Syria and Iraq, where the RAF was already operating as part of the Operation Shader mission against Islamic State.
