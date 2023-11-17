Israeli soldiers find Hamas tunnel at Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli soldiers found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, the army said, while the United Nations voiced concern no aid would be delivered to Palestinians on Friday via the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The army released a video it claimed showed a tunnel entrance in an outdoor area of al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital.

The video, which the Reuters news agency could not immediately verify, showed a deep hole in the ground, littered with and surrounded by concrete and wood rubble and sand. It appeared the area had been excavated; a bulldozer appeared in the background. The army said its troops also found a vehicle in the hospital containing a large number of weapons. Hamas said in a statement late on Thursday that claims by the Pentagon and United States State Department that the group uses al-Shifa for military purposes "is a repetition of a blatantly false narrative, demonstrated by the weak and ridiculous performances of the occupation army spokesma

