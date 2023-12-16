Israeli Soldier Shoots Hostages Approaching with White Flag

According to an initial military investigation, three hostages in Gaza were shot by an Israeli soldier while they were approaching an IDF position with a white flag. The incident, which occurred during Israel's assault on southern Israel, has caused anger and concern over the safety of the remaining hostages. Despite pleas for help, one of the hostages was killed by the IDF.





