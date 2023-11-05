Israeli Prime Minister Addresses Hostage Situation

The Israeli prime minister has stated that freeing the hostages is one of the missions of the war against Hamas, but has not prioritized their release above the military objective of destroying the extremist organization. The hostages, including infants, children, and elderly people, were captured during terrorist attacks in southern Israel. Public anger in Israel has grown, with rallies held in support of the hostages.

Some relatives favor a deal that may involve the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Former Israeli Prime Minister Urges Albanian Government to Express Reservations on Israel's War with HamasEhud Barak, former Israeli prime minister, encourages the Albanian government to openly express any concerns about Israel's war with Hamas, emphasizing the importance of honest friends. Barak believes that the creation of a Palestinian state is crucial for Israel's long-term security and criticizes the current Israeli government for avoiding this outcome. He expects Australia's support in the war and values their honest opinions as friends. The tense atmosphere in Israel is highlighted by air-raid sirens sounding during the interview.

Source: theage | Read more »

ABCNEWS: NSW Police investigate posters depicting Adolf Hitler holding mask of Israeli prime minister's faceThe posters are the latest in a string of apparent anti-Jewish incidents in Sydney in recent weeks, following the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Scott Morrison arrives in Israel with Boris Johnson 'to show support'The former prime minister was a strong and controversial supporter of Israel while in office.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Gaza LIVE updates: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, tells Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, that there could be no halt until Hamas released Israeli hostages.Israel has rejected American calls for a temporary ceasefire in its Gaza offensive, as the Antony Blinken pressed for a “humanitarian pause”. Hezbollah says it’s ready to confront US warships. Follow updates live.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Former Australian and UK Prime Ministers Visit IsraelFormer prime minister Scott Morrison and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson have landed in Israel. Mr Morrison's visit marks the first trip by any Australian politician to the country since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Detailed and Compelling Testimony Reveals Johnson's Unfitness as Prime MinisterThe public inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic reveals detailed and compelling testimony from people who were in the room about how unfit Boris Johnson was to be prime minister.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »