Israeli President apologises for airstrike that killed aid workers in Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog apologised Tuesday for the air strike that killed at least seven aid workers in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier stopped short of apologising for the deaths, which he described as a 'tragic case' that would be investigated 'right to the end'. 'It happens in war... we will do everything so that this thing does not happen again,' Netanyahu added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Australian government is demanding 'full accountability' with a request for a call-in from the Israeli ambassador over the death of Australian aid worker Lalzawmi Frankcom in what her employers described as a 'targeted' Israeli airstrike in Gaza. 'We want full accountability for this, this is a tragedy that should never have occurred,' Albanese told reporters on Tuesda

Gaza's population face growing risk of famine amid Israeli airstrikesFive people have been been killed in an Israeli strike on an UNRWA aid distribution centre in Rafah in southern Gaza. As several countries turn to air and sea drops of desperately-needed aid, workers in Cyprus are preparing to load food onto a second vessel before it departs for Gaza.

Israeli strikes kill at least 29 Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza, officials sayAt least 21 people were killed and more than 150 wounded by Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza and a further eight killed at a distribution centre in al-Nuseirat camp, Palestinian authorities said.

Israeli forces kill 20 Palestinians waiting for aid, Gaza health ministry saysMore than 150 also injured after Israeli troops fire ‘direct shots’ at people waiting for food truck in Gaza City, according to officials

Middle East crisis live: Israeli army launches operation around Gaza’s largest hospitalIsraeli military claims it is carrying out a ‘high-precision’ operation at al-Shifa hospital; Palestinian health authorities say people are trapped inside

WHO chief 'terribly worried' after Israeli forces raid Gaza's al-Shifa hospitalAl-Shifa is now one of the only healthcare facilities that is even partially operational in the north of the territory.

UN says Israeli restrictions on Gaza food aid may constitute a war crimeHigh commissioner for human rights describes crisis as human-made as hunger levels worsen

