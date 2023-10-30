Israeli Opposition Leader’s grim warning on end of Hamas war

Israel’s Opposition Leader Yair Lapid has ruled out a ceasefire in the country's war with Hamas, stating the conflict will only be brought to an end by the total “elimination” of the terror group from Gaza.A former Israeli prime minister has declared the war with Hamas can only come to an end when the terror group is"eliminated" from Gaza, conceding the process could take months.

"As long as Hamas is in Gaza, the Israelis and the Palestinians are going to be its victims," he told host Peter Stefanovic. Mr Lapid said he believed Hamas was not interested in a two-state solution. Picture: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

He said the objective of the assault was to"defeat the murderous enemy" following the terror group’s October 7 attack which saw the kidnapping and killing of more than 1400 of Israeli civilians."When we win this war," he responded. headtopics.com

The Opposition Leader drew comparisons to the removal of the Islamic State terrorist organisation from Iraq and Syria in 2018. "You have to be thorough; you have to be sometimes brutal; you have to be smart about how you are doing this. Hamas is not such a big organisation," he continued.

"I think the world understands that we need to change things fundamentally and that is what we are doing," he said.Multiple organisations have joined in calls for a ceasefire of the war between Hamas and Israel since the conflict first began more than three weeks ago. headtopics.com

