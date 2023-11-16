Israeli Offensive Expands in Gaza, Allegations of Hamas Hiding in Hospital

Residents in Gaza are reporting that Israeli soldiers are expanding their offensive to areas where people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes. Meanwhile, soldiers continue to search al-Shifa Hospital in the north, claiming to have found hidden guns but providing no evidence of a central Hamas command center. Israel's claim that Hamas is hiding in the hospital is now a focal point in the ongoing conflict.

Broadening operations to the south could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Israeli military enters Gaza's largest hospital in operation against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza ’s largest hospital, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a stand-off with the militant group. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, Israeli authorities have refrained from entering.

Source: theage | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israeli military carries out operation against Hamas in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SMH: Israeli military enters Gaza's largest hospital in operation against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza ’s largest hospital, Al Shifa, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a stand-off with the militant group.

Source: smh | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israeli military carries out operation against Hamas in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

THEAGE: Israeli forces enter Gaza hospital in search of Hamas militantsIsrael's forces have entered Gaza 's Al Shifa hospital, claiming that Hamas conceals military operations in the hospital complex. The Israeli army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas , but refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, while Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations.

Source: theage | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israeli troops find Hamas command centre in Gaza hospitalIsraeli troops discover an operational command centre and assets belonging to Hamas militants in Gaza 's largest hospital, raising concerns about the safety of civilians. The military claims that the heart of Hamas operations is located in tunnels beneath the hospital, a claim denied by Hamas . Weapons, combat gear, and technological equipment were found in the hospital, according to Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »