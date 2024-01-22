Israeli missile strike targets Iranian advisors in Damascus

Smoke hangs over Damascus after an Israeli missile strike on Saturday. The target - a building reportedly used by Iranian advisors to the Assad regime. Four are dead, says Reuters, including a Revolutionary Guards commander. Over the weekend a US base in Iraq hit by ballistic missiles fired most likely by pro-Iranian militias. For the major powers in the Middle East the gloves are off. Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 this conflict has expanded.

There are daily clashes in the West Bank. On Israel’s northern border the Israeli army and Hezbollah have been trading fire for more than three months





Palestinians in Gaza Strip struggle to find safe areas amid Israeli evacuation ordersMany Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.

Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza continues with increasing casualties195 people killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 55,243 since Israel's campaign against Hamas began. White House national security adviser and Israel's strategic affairs minister discuss planning for the aftermath of the conflict and efforts to bring home remaining hostages. Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank leaves six people dead and several others wounded.

Australian MP calls for ban on funding Israeli settlementsAustralian citizens should be banned from funding Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Labor MP Julian Hill has suggested, calling on his own government to take a stronger stance against settler activity.

UN Secretary-General Condemns Israeli Military OperationsUN Secretary-General expresses concern over the scale of destruction and civilian deaths caused by Israeli military operations. Calls for efforts to prevent further conflict in the region.

Saudi official criticizes Israeli Prime Minister's rejection of Palestinian statehoodPrince Faisal bin Farhan's remarks in an interview with CNN were some of the most direct yet from Saudi officials. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Palestinian statehood and described plans for open-ended Israeli soldiers move on armoured personnel carriers near the Israel-Gaza border as smoke rises to the sky in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Israel's War on Hamas to Last for Months, Says Military ChiefIsrael's military chief stated that the war on Hamas will continue for several months, as Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip escalate. The United Nations expressed concern over the increasing number of Palestinian casualties. The Israeli army urged civilians to evacuate the targeted area, but many claimed there was no safe place to go.

