Israeli Military Uncovers Alleged Hamas Command Center in Gaza Hospital

Three weeks ago, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital – showing a series of underground installations that it said was part of an elaborate Hamas command and control centre. Days after taking control of the hospital, the territory’s largest healthcare centre, the military has yet to unveil this purported centre.

An Israeli military spokesman holds up a bulletproof vest with Hamas insignia the IDF says was found alongside weapons in a medical cupboard at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.But it has released videos of weapons allegedly seized inside the hospital, a tunnel running through the complex and videos appearing to show Hamas militants dragging hostages through the hospital’s hallways. Israel says there will be much more to come. What Israel finds – or fails to find – could play a large part in its efforts to rally international support for its war against Hamas, launched on October 7 in response to a bloody cross-border attack by the Islamic militant grou





