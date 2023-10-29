Israeli Military Intensifies Air Strikes in Gaza, Aid Warehouses Broken Into

The Israeli military intensified air strikes in Gaza, including near its largest hospital al-Quds, while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave in the war started by a brutal terror attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

Two security sources in Lebanon said it was the first time Hezbollah had announced downing an Israeli drone. "According to the ballistic analysis carried out by RSF, the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border," RSF said.

Displaced Palestinians staying in tents in Gaza's southern Khan Younis described dire living conditions, with little access to food and water and having to queue hours for the toilet. Civil order has begun to break down after three weeks of war with Hamas militants and a siege on the densely populated coastal strip."This morning, Sunday, I discovered that my cousin has been killed in an air strike on their house on Friday," Mr Ahmed, who stayed in Gaza City despite an Israeli warning to evacuate south, told Reuters. headtopics.com

Kholoud Qdeih and 20 of her extended family are now living in the basement of a building in Khan Younis, after relocating from the border to deep into the city."We will remain in our land steadfast, even if they entered with the tanks, whatever happens, we will remain steadfast," Qdeih said.

Mr Shashua said Mr Netanyahu's government was guilty of "failures, dissonance and incompetence" in the war. He noted Hamas militants being embedded among the Palestinian population and in civilian infrastructure was a challenge.Lebanese boats warned against fishing amid border clashes headtopics.com

"The army has warned us against going to southern areas like Al Bayyada or Naqoura because it's dangerous. We are already afraid, the security situation is scary," fisherman Adel Abde said.

Hamas Israel LIVE UPDATES: Israeli military says it will expand into GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

