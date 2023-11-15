Israeli military enters Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas

The Israeli military has entered Gaza’s largest hospital, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a stand-off with the militant group. The army surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility.

But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, Israeli authorities have refrained from entering.Maxar Technologies In recent weeks, Israeli defence forces have “publicly warned time and again that Hamas’ continued military use of the Shifa Hospital jeopardises its protected status under international law,” the military said. “Yesterday, the IDF conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not.”Military officials gave no further details but said they were taking steps to avoid harm to civilian

NEWSCOMAUHQ: National cabinet should convene to deliberate on Israel-Hamas conflict, Opposition leader Peter Dutton saysPeter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to urgently convene a national cabinet meeting to deal with the ongoing domestic implications of the Israel- Hamas war. The Opposition Leader told reporters on Wednesday that he wrote to Anthony Albanese to voice his concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Australia. Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese and state and territory leaders should urgently meet to discuss their joint response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

BRİSBANETİMES: UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza MassacreThe United Nations' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.

THEAGE: Israel revises death toll of Hamas attacksIsrael revised its official estimated death toll of the October 7 Hamas attacks, lowering the number to about 1200 people, down from the more than 1400 initially cited, a spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry said last Friday.

SBSNEWS: Newborn Babies in Gaza Hospital at Risk Amid Israeli BlockadeNewborn babies at Gaza 's Al-Shifa hospital are in grave danger, exhausted medics say, as they struggle to care for them amid a 'blockade' by Israeli tanks battling Hamas fighters and a lack of electricity, water, food, medicines and equipment.

THEAGE: Israeli Tanks Surround Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza CityIsraeli tanks have positioned themselves at the gates of Al Shifa hospital, Gaza City’s main medical facility, claiming it is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters. The hospital has been without electricity and water for three days, resulting in the deaths of 32 patients, including three newborn babies. The World Health Organisation is in contact with the hospital to address the critical circumstances.

SKYNEWSAUST: Israeli Minister Calls for UN Chief to Step Down Over War CommentA senior Israeli minister has criticized United Nations chief Antonio Guterres over a comment he made regarding the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas . The minister called for Guterres to step down, citing his failure to promote peace and his biased view on the situation.

