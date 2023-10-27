Israeli ground operation in Gaza is increasing, says IDF spokesman

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari has given a briefing and said that Israel has"increased the bombing in Gaza”.

"In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight," he said.“And we will keep calling on the people in Gaza and enclave that south from there they will have better conditions.”

