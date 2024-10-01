Israeli Ground Forces Launch 'Limited Raids' on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

Israel i ground forces have begun carrying out"limited" and"targeted" raids in southern Lebanon , hours after heavy artillery fire was reported in the region.

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel." At least 95 people have been killed and 172 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's southern regions, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut in the past 24 hours, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Israel has expanded its artillery strikes to new areas along the border with Lebanon after giving a fresh warning of an imminent ground invasion into the country. Picture: Amir Levy/Getty Images. Artillery fire from the Israeli Defense Forces has expanded to new areas on the Lebanese border, Israel's Ynet news reports, adding:"Tanks are also firing at targets on the Lebanese side of the border."According to a Lebanese security source, troops had pulled back from positions along the southern border with Israel to about five kilometres north of the border as an escalation of fighting was looming.

It comes days after Hezbollah confirmed the death of one of its founders and chief Hassan Nasrallah following the Israeli military reporting it eliminated the terrorist leader in an airstrike on the group's central headquarters in Beirut. On Monday, Israeli special forces were already conducting small-scale raids into the south of Lebanon, according to reports citing Israeli officials.

