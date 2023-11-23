Israeli government approves deal with Hamas to free hostages

On Tuesday evening, just as the Israeli government convened to deliberate a deal with Hamas to free 50 hostages, Maayan Zin took a double dose of sleeping pills and went to sleep. The wait was agonising, and she decided to disconnect from everything. She woke up with a sore back but to reassuring news: Israel's government had approved a Qatar-mediated deal with Hamas for a four-day ceasefire and the release of 50 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

It has been 48 days since Maayan saw her two daughters: 15-year-old Dafna and 8-year-old Ela Elyakim. The girls are believed to be among the more than 240 hostages taken to Gaza. At the time of the publication, it was still unknown whether Dafna and Ela would be on the list for release. According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages will be freed in groups of 10 over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting. Three dual US-Israeli citizens are expected to be among them. However, the planned exchange has been delayed until at least Frida





