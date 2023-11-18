Israeli forces take over Gaza hospital, prompting mass exodus

Health officials say many patients, medical staff and those displaced by the ongoing war have left Gaza ’s largest hospital, which was taken over by Israeli forces earlier in the week. Palestinian officials and the Israeli military offered conflicting versions about what prompted the mass exodus from al-Shifa hospital, AP reported.

Health officials say they received an evacuation order from the military on Saturday morning, while the military said it had offered safe passage to those hoping to leave





