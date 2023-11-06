Israeli forces prepare to attack Hamas fighters in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said its forces had taken a militant compound and were poised to attack Hamas fighters hiding in underground tunnels and bunkers in the northern Gaza Strip, having isolated the area with troops and tanks. It released video of tanks moving through bombed-out streets and groups of troops moving on foot. 'Now we are going to start closing in on them,' Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht said.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam brigades, said it had damaged 27 Israeli military vehicles in 48 hours and inflicted significant losses in direct engagements with Israeli troops

