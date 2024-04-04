Israeli forces butcher 200 aid workers

About 200 aid workers have been butchered by Israeli forces. World Central Kitchen workers transport the body of a colleague from a hospital morgue in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Wednesday. The thousands in Britain who march against this war see a people – and aid workers – under murderous attack. Sunak can act, and he must, three Britons among them, Israeli authorities will subject us to a well-trodden strategy: deflect, delay, deceive, muddy the waters, hope attention moves elsewhere.

We have seen this all before. As the Tory MP and chair of the foreign affairs select committee, nearly 11 weeks on, there has still been no explanation for why Israel bombed a Medical Aid for Palestinians compound in an official safe zone in mid-Januar

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NT government pledges 200 more police officers to bolster force in $200m funding announcementThe NT government announces a $200 million commitment to recruit 200 more officers over the next four years, amid redeployments to staff the Alice Springs curfew, scrutiny of police resourcing and an investigation into racism within NT Police.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Commonwealth Bank, Big Four power ASX 200 towards 8000 pointsHopes of a soft economic landing and imminent rate cuts set off a sharp rise in banking stocks and helped the market to a new peak.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX 200: The three forces behind the market’s melt-upThe market’s little gains are adding up to something serious as investors’ belief that a soft landing has been achieved takes the ASX 200 to a new record high every other day.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: Shares to fall to start the week; US CPI in focusShares are set to lower at the open after S&P 500’s rally stalled; mixed US non-farm payrolls data over the weekend; investors eye Bank of Japan. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: Retailers boost shares; CBA says iron ore prices to fall below $US100Liontown jumps 10pc on debt deal. Treasury flags China progress. US inflation slightly hotter than forecast. Bond yields rise. Oil lower. Nvidia leaps 7pc. Follow here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Taiwan to order 200 sea drones to thwart Chinese invasion: reportThe fast-moving drones, laden with explosives, can travel hundreds of kilometres to remotely hit massive aircraft carriers and battleships.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »