Israeli drone deliberately targeted aid workers in Gaza

It was not a single rogue missile that killed seven aid workers on the coast road in central Gaza between 10 and 11pm on Monday night local time but three precisely targeted missiles. According to unnamed Israeli security sources who briefed the local media, they were dropped in succession from a Hermes 450 drone with sophisticated night sights and deliberately guided down on to the three clearly marked humanitarian vehicles travelling below.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.Even though the drone pilots would have had both the authority and technical means to swerve the bombs away until the very last moment, they chose not to. On the ground it was carnage. As the first vehicle was hit, several aid workers reportedly scrambled from it and into the other cars, before it was reduced to a burnt-out shel

