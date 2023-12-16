Israeli army mistakenly kills three hostages

The Israeli army said its troops shot and killed three hostages on Friday after "mistakenly" identifying them as a threat. "During combat in Shejaiya (a battleground neighbourhood of Gaza City), the IDF (army) mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed," the army said in a statement.

"Immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field," it added, expressing "deep remorse over the tragic incident". The army identified the hostages as Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz, both taken from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Hamas's October 7 attack, and Samer El-Talalqa, who was taken from Kibbutz Nir Am. "This is an unbearable tragedy," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "The entire State of Israel mourns this evening. My heart goes out to the grieving families in their difficult time





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli soldiers find Hamas tunnel at Gaza's al-Shifa HospitalIsraeli soldiers discover a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital. The United Nations expresses concern over aid delivery to Palestinians via the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The army releases a video showing the tunnel entrance and a vehicle containing weapons found in the hospital.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israeli Offensive Expands in Gaza, Allegations of Hamas Hiding in HospitalResidents in Gaza report that Israeli soldiers are expanding their offensive to areas where people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes. Meanwhile, soldiers continue to search al-Shifa Hospital in the north, claiming to have found hidden guns but providing no evidence of a central Hamas command center. Israel's claim that Hamas is hiding in the hospital is now a focal point in the ongoing conflict. Broadening operations to the south could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Israeli forces take over Gaza hospital, prompting mass exodusHealth officials say many patients, medical staff and those displaced by the ongoing war have left Gaza’s largest hospital, which was taken over by Israeli forces earlier in the week. Palestinian officials and the Israeli military offered conflicting versions about what prompted the mass exodus from al-Shifa hospital, AP reported.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Shell hits hospital in Gaza as Israeli troops target medical facilitiesA shell hit the second floor of a hospital in northern Gaza, killing at least 12 people, according to the Hamas-led Health Ministry and a medical worker, as Israeli troops focus on clearing medical facilities where they say Hamas militants take cover.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Israeli Military Uncovers Alleged Hamas Command Center in Gaza HospitalThe Israeli military claims to have found an elaborate Hamas command and control center in Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital. While videos of weapons and tunnels have been released, the alleged center has not been unveiled yet. Israel hopes to use this discovery to gain international support for its war against Hamas.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Ceasefire in Gaza raises hopes but war may resumeThe truce in Gaza brings aid and hopes of winding down the conflict, but Israel plans to resume the war after the ceasefire. Israeli troops hold much of northern Gaza, but Hamas' infrastructure remains intact elsewhere. A potential ground offensive in the south could be devastating for Gaza's population.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »