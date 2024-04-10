Israeli Airstrikes Kill Hamas Leader's Sons in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes have killed three sons of Hamas ’ top political leader in the Gaza Strip, striking high-stakes targets at a time when Israel is holding delicate ceasefire negotiations with the militant group. Hamas said four of the leader’s grandchildren were also killed. ’s sons are among the highest-profile figures to be killed in the war so far. Israel said they were Hamas operatives, and Haniyeh accused Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder”.

The Israeli military confirmed carrying out the strike that killed Haniyeh’s sons, saying in a statement that they were all operatives in the Palestinian Islamist group’s armed wing. The deaths threaten to strain the internationally mediated ceasefire talks, which appeared to gain steam in recent days even as the sides remain far apart on key issues. The slayings also come as Israel is under intensifying pressure – increasingly from its top ally, the US – to change tack in the war, especially when it comes to humanitarian aid for desperate people in Gaza.“The enemy believes that by targeting the families of the leaders, it will push them to give up the demands of our people,” Haniyeh told the Al Jazeera satellite channel. “Anyone who believes that targeting my sons will push Hamas to change its position is delusional.” Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, second right, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, second left, in Tehran, Iran, last mont

Israeli Airstrikes Hamas Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Political Leader Sons Grandchildren Operatives Revenge Murder Internationally Mediated Strain Pressure Humanitarian Aid

